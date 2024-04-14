SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest by ED tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea on April 15 (Monday), against his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case.

A division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is slated to take up the matter for hearing.

Kejriwal had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging his arrest and the trial court order remanding him to the federal anti-money laundering agency's custody.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma took note of the ED's submission that the agency had enough material, including statements from approvers and allegations of involvement in the formulation of the excise policy, which had led them to arrest him. On Wednesday, the accused moved the apex court seeking an urgent hearing on his plea challenging the high court's order.

However, a bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of CM Kejriwal and mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, to send an email. The high court had said: "The files and material placed before us reveal that the mandate of law was followed by the ED. The trial court order is not a two-line order. The statements with ED are of hawala dealers as well as AAP candidates in Goa elections."