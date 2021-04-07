Search operation underway in outskirts of Srinagar city

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) underway since last night at Gulab Bagh area in the outskirts of Srinagar city as security forces suspect the presence of terrorists in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) outfit were arrested in connection with a hand grenade attack on a Police Post Bus Stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on December 12 last year.

Last week, one security personnel had lost his life when a cordon and search operation was launched in Shopian and the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the search party. Two terrorists were also eliminated in the operation.

Meanwhile, three terrorists involved in the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan's residence, in which one policeman died, were gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama this Friday.