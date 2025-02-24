Searches by security forces on at multiple locations in J&K's Poonch

Jammu : Security forces started searches at multiple locations near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Monday after tip-offs about suspicious activity, officials said.

Officials said that acting on intelligence inputs about suspicious movement, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police and troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly cordoned off Phamarnar, Kiker Morh, Jabdan Gali, and Harni in the Gursai and Brella and Kasbalari areas of Mendhar and the Bafliaz forest in Surankote for searches.

"No contact has been so far established with the terrorists yet while the searches are still going on," an official said.

Due to scant snowfall this winter, all the traditional infiltration routes are open along the LoC in J&K.

For this reason, the army on the LoC and police and other security forces in the hinterland are maintaining high vigil to thwart any terrorist attempt to sneak into this side of the LoC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently chaired two high-level security review meetings on J&K, has reportedly given clear orders to the security forces to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance to terrorists.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired two security meetings, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu, and gave orders for the complete dismantling of the terror ecosystem by targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

He said that drug smuggling, drug peddling, and hawala rackets are used to generate funds which are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

Intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terrorism sitting across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied areas got frustrated because of peaceful and people participative Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in J&K last year. These handlers of terrorism are reported to have given directions to the terrorists in J&K to give push to dying terrorism in the UT.