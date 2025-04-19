Seelampur murder case: Who is lady don Ziqra, prime suspect?

New Delhi: Lady Don Ziqra and her brother have been identified as suspects in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur area earlier this week.

Police officials told news agency PTI, that the murder was orchestrated by a woman referred to as "Lady Don", aka Ziqra, who wanted to avenge her brother's stabbing. "She wanted to take revenge for her brother's stabbing and had formed her own gang. She also recently went to jail in a case," the police officials said. Zikra has been detained by the Delhi police along with three other people. Her brother Sahil is also in touch with police in connection with the investigation.

She also worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya. She was reportedly living with Zoya before the gangster's wife was jailed in a case related to drugs.