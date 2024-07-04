  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Senior Trinamool Congress Leader Mukul Roy Hospitalized

Senior Trinamool Congress Leader Mukul Roy Hospitalized
x
Highlights

  • Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was hospitalized in Kolkata after slipping in his bathroom and losing consciousness.
  • The 70-year-old, who suffers from neurological ailments, is in stable but critical condition, with doctors monitoring him closely.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was hospitalized in Kolkata after falling in his bathroom and losing consciousness, his son Subhrangshu Roy announced on Thursday.

Mukul Roy sustained a head injury after slipping in the bathroom on Wednesday evening. Although his condition is stable, he remains critical, and a team of doctors is monitoring him around the clock, a hospital official reported.

The 70-year-old leader, who suffers from neurological ailments, also vomited before losing consciousness.

"Necessary medical tests have been conducted, and we are awaiting the results to determine the next course of treatment," the official told news agency PTI.

"Baba fell while going to the bathroom at home. He had a head injury. He vomited and fell unconscious. We took him to the hospital," Subhrangshu Roy said.

Mukul Roy, who suffers from dementia, is one of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress. He joined the BJP in 2017 and won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls before returning to the Trinamool Congress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X