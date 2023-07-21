Series of Earthquakes Strike Jaipur, Rajasthan: Latest Magnitude 3.4 Tremor Reported

In the early hours of Friday, Jaipur experienced a series of three earthquakes within a half-hour time frame. The most recent earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 3.4, struck around 4:25 am, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake was located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, with a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS shared the details via a tweet: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India."

Before the latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 4.25 am with a depth of 10 kilometers, there was a previous earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale felt in Jaipur. The earlier earthquake took place at 4.22 am and had a shallower depth of 5 kilometers. The NCS tweeted the details: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India."

Before the recent earthquakes mentioned, the initial quake occurred at 4.09 am with a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS tweeted about this earthquake, stating: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India."

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or damages. In response to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, tweeted, expressing concern for people's safety: "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state, including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"