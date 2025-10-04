Service entry rules for Maha cadres will be amended, 2026 will be year of recruitment: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the recruitment process of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission will be accelerated, and a large number of posts will be filled in 2026.

Keeping in mind that the posts and their responsibilities in each cadre of the state government have changed over time, the service entry rules for all cadre posts in the state will be amended.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the state-level programme of the State Employment Fair, where appointment letters were distributed to 10,309 candidates in the clerical category on compassionate grounds by the General Administration Department.

On this occasion, appointment letters were distributed to 20 candidates by dignitaries, including Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a representative capacity.

CM Fadnavis said that to make the state government more efficient and dynamic, the government has focused on reforming the service entry rules, resolving pending cases on compassionate grounds and implementing a transparent recruitment process through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

"To speed up the recruitment process of the MPSC, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration, and a decision will be taken after studying various states. So far, 80 per cent of compassionate appointments have been completed. The remaining cases will be settled soon. In addition to strengthening the state administration institutionally, priority has been given to making it dynamic, sensitive and people-oriented, and for this, a 100-day and later 150-day programme was taken up. Many reforms were made through this," he added.

The chief minister made a special mention of Additional Chief Secretary V Radha and initiated major changes after taking charge of the General Administration Department.

CM Fadnavis said that the service entry rules of many departments were 50 years old.

"Due to changes in technology, the nature and responsibilities of the posts, right from the clerk to the higher levels, have changed to a large extent, but the rules have not changed. An attempt was made to change these service entry rules to fill the vacant posts. Appointments on compassionate grounds were pending on a large scale. All the government decisions in this regard were changed, and a loose and simple government decision was made," he said.

"Giving jobs on compassionate grounds is not a favour, but the responsibility of the government. We worked with the feeling that if an accident happens at the home of the employees, it is the government's duty to take care of their families. Due to these changes, 80 per cent of the compassionate posts have been filled today, and the remaining 20 per cent of the posts will also be filled soon," he said.

"Anushka Prakash More, daughter of martyred Sub-Inspector Prakash Pandurang More, has been appointed in the compassionate list today. It is important that we were able to provide justice to the daughter of the officer who was martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack of 26/11/2008 after so many years. Since Anushka is a B-farm, it was difficult for her to get the post of 'Drug Manufacturer Group B' on a compassionate basis due to the rules, because that post was with the MPSC. But, we made a special request to the MPSC and got relaxation in the rules and provided justice to her. We are happy that Anushka has been provided justice," said the chief minister.

He further announced that it has also been decided to make appointments in the clerical cadre through MPSC. "If there is no transparency in the recruitment process in a state, then there is a great injustice to the hardworking people. Therefore, about 1 lakh people have been appointed after taking exams through good institutions like IBPS and TCS, which includes the recruitment of 40,000 police officers. In the future, appointments will be made by amending the service entry rules and speeding up the recruitment process," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar congratulated over 10,000 candidates on receiving appointment letters.

He said that it is a historic day as the government has cleared nearly 80 per cent of the pending cases on compassionate grounds, and special emphasis has been laid on transparency and speed in the recruitment process.

The government has provided relief to many families by removing technical and administrative hurdles. "There is a living story behind every file, every citizen and every decision. Therefore, the three words transparency, responsibility and loyalty should be the guide of every employee," said DCM Pawar.

He appealed to the newly-appointed employees to increase the use of e-governance, conduct people-oriented administration and discharge their responsibilities honestly.

Meanwhile, the government release said that appointment letters were distributed in each district by the Guardian Minister.

Out of the total 10,309 candidates, the highest number of 3,078 candidates are from the Konkan region, followed by 2,597 from Vidarbha. There are 1,674 candidates in Pune region, 1,250 in the Nashik region, and 1,710 candidates from Marathwada.