Shah hails security forces’ success in anti-Maoist op

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the security forces’ big success in anti-Maoist action in Jharkhand and reiterated the Government’s resolve to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

“Our march to eliminate Naxalism continues unabated,” said the Home Minister’s Office (HMO) in a post on social media platform X.

“Today security forces achieved another significant success in the ongoing operation to uproot Naxalism. In an encounter at Lugu Hills in Bokaro, Jharkhand, 8 Maoists were neutralised, including a top-level Naxal leader, Vivek, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, and two other notorious Naxalites. The operation is being continued. Applaud our security forces,” said the HMO.

HM Shah, during his visits to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur and Jagdalpur in August and December 2024, issued stern warnings to the Maoists from various platforms, urging them to lay down their arms.

He firmly stated that acts of violence would be met with decisive action by the security forces.

HM Shah also declared an ambitious deadline, stating that LWE would be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.

Following this announcement, anti-LWE operations in several states have intensified significantly, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing the insurgency.

In Jharkhand’s operation on Monday, at least eight Maoists, including senior commander Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in Bokaro district, officials said. The gun battle began around 5.30 a.m. on Monday with intermittent firing reported from both sides. Officials said the number of casualties could rise further.