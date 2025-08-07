Live
Shailesh Kumar Chourasia appointed new Manipur CEO
Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday appointed Shailesh Kumar Chourasia as the state's chief electoral officer with immediate effect.
A statement by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said, "In pursuance of the Election Commission of India notification dated August 6, the governor of Manipur is pleased to appoint Shailesh Kumar Chourasia, commissioner to government of Manipur, as chief electoral officer, Manipur, and commissioner (Election), government of Manipur, with immediate effect and until further orders in public interest."
Chourasia is a 2007 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre.
