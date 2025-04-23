Shakti Dubey tops Civil Services Exam

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Civil Services Examination 2024, on Tuesday. Shakti Dubey has secured the first rank, while Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag get second and third ranks, respectively.

A total of 1,009 candifdates have qualified for the Civil Services examinations, which was conducted on June 16, 2024. A total of 5,83,213 candidates appeared for the examination.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

Eventually, a total of 1,009 candidates — 725 men and 284 women — have been recommended for the appointment to various civil services. These include 335 candidates from the general category, 109 from the economically weaker sections (EWS), 318 from other backward classes (OBC), 160 from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 87 from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Dubey, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad, cleared the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. Goyal, ranked second, is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from MS University of Baroda, and opted for Political Science and International Relations.