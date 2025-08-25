Shiv Sena (UBT) Boycotts Joint Parliamentary Committee On Constitutional Amendment Bill

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced its decision to boycott the Joint Parliamentary Committee established to review the controversial 130th Constitutional Amendment, joining other opposition parties in rejecting what they term a "mere political stunt" by the Modi government.

Party leader Sanjay Raut, speaking on behalf of chief Uddhav Thackeray, condemned the proposed amendment as an attempt to "bulldoze democracy" and undermine elected governments. The constitutional amendment in question would allow for the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, or Ministers who are imprisoned for more than 30 days, regardless of whether they have been convicted of any crime.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last Wednesday amid unprecedented scenes of chaos and opposition protest. Parliamentary proceedings witnessed dramatic confrontations as opposition members tore up copies of the legislation and threw paper pieces at the minister. The intensity of protests forced Speaker Om Birla to briefly adjourn the session and bring in 15 marshals for security.

When the House reconvened, Shah was compelled to introduce the bills from the fourth row rather than the traditional first row position, surrounded by security personnel for protection. The contentious nature of the legislation prompted heated exchanges between ruling party and opposition members, with some opposition parliamentarians charging toward the Well of the House.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) joins a growing list of opposition parties refusing to participate in the JPC review process. Previously, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party had already declared their intention to boycott the committee by not nominating any members of parliament to serve on it.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee comprises 31 members total, with 21 representatives from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. However, the opposition boycott threatens to undermine the committee's credibility and effectiveness in reviewing the proposed constitutional changes.

Opposition parties view the amendment as a politically motivated tool that could be misused to target elected officials from rival parties through strategic arrests and imprisonment, effectively bypassing the democratic mandate given by voters. The controversy highlights the deep political divisions surrounding questions of accountability, due process, and democratic governance in contemporary Indian politics.