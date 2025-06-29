Live
- How AI-powered data center revolution will transform India’s economy
- Gautam Adani hails divine experience at Puri Rath Yatra
- Agriculture can be revived in India only if farmers get right prices for the produce
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- The Journey Beyond Death
- Longing is the cry of your heart
- God is alone
- Santa Monica’s best-kept culinary secrets
- Why travel should be considered an essential human activity
- Philadelphia’s vibrant colours of pride
'Shubh-aarambh' of new era: Modi to Shubhanshu
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. In...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. In his interaction with the Indian astronaut, Modi told Shukla, "You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart."
Citing that his name itself has "Shubh" (auspicious) in it, the PM said that the Group Captain's successful journey to space marks the "shubh-aarambh" (auspicious beginning) of a new era for the youth of the nation. "Aapke naam mein bhi shubh hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka shubharambh bhi hai," Modi told Shubhanshu.
Answering the Prime Minister, the astronaut said it is "not my journey alone but also our country's", adding that he is absorbing these new experiences like a sponge.