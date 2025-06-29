'Shubh-aarambh' of new era: Modi to Shubhanshu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. In his interaction with the Indian astronaut, Modi told Shukla, "You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart."

Citing that his name itself has "Shubh" (auspicious) in it, the PM said that the Group Captain's successful journey to space marks the "shubh-aarambh" (auspicious beginning) of a new era for the youth of the nation. "Aapke naam mein bhi shubh hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka shubharambh bhi hai," Modi told Shubhanshu.

Answering the Prime Minister, the astronaut said it is "not my journey alone but also our country's", adding that he is absorbing these new experiences like a sponge.