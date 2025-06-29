  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

'Shubh-aarambh' of new era: Modi to Shubhanshu

Shubh-aarambh of new era: Modi to Shubhanshu
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. In...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. In his interaction with the Indian astronaut, Modi told Shukla, "You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart."

Citing that his name itself has "Shubh" (auspicious) in it, the PM said that the Group Captain's successful journey to space marks the "shubh-aarambh" (auspicious beginning) of a new era for the youth of the nation. "Aapke naam mein bhi shubh hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka shubharambh bhi hai," Modi told Shubhanshu.

Answering the Prime Minister, the astronaut said it is "not my journey alone but also our country's", adding that he is absorbing these new experiences like a sponge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick