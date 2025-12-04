  1. Home
Silver Price in India Today – 4 December 2025

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 12:11 PM IST
Check the latest silver price in India on 4 December 2025.

The price of silver in India today is ₹191 per gram and ₹1,91,000 per kilogram.

Silver prices depend on international rates and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. If the rupee weakens against the dollar while international prices stay the same, silver becomes more expensive.

In major Indian cities today:

Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala: Silver is ₹2,000 for 10 grams, ₹20,000 for 100 grams, and ₹2,00,000 per kilogram.

Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad: Silver is ₹1,910 for 10 grams, ₹19,100 for 100 grams, and ₹1,91,000 per kilogram.

The prices have not changed from yesterday.

