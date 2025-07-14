SIT to probe alleged rape at IIM-Calcutta

Kolkata: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising nine members has been formed by the Kolkata Police to investigate the alleged rape of a woman inside the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) campus hostel in Joka. The accused is a 26-year-old second-year MBA student, identified as Parmanand Mahaveer Toppannavar, also known as Parmanand Jain.

Police officials stated that the SIT’s first priority is to resolve contradictions between the statements given by the alleged victim and her father.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was invited by the accused to the boys’ hostel on Friday evening under the pretext of providing counselling.

She alleged that she was offered pizza and cold drinks laced with sedatives, and after consuming them, lost consciousness. She further claimed that while she was unconscious, the accused raped her inside the hostel premises.

However, in a startling contradiction, the victim’s father publicly stated that no such incident occurred. He claimed his daughter fainted after tripping while getting down from a vehicle and denied any allegations of assault.

He maintained his stance even after a trial court remanded the accused to police custody until July 19.

In addition to investigating the alleged crime, the SIT will examine a possible breach of security protocols at IIM-Calcutta. The victim reportedly entered the boys’ hostel without her name being registered in the visitors' logbook, raising concerns about campus security.

The Haridevpur Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the Joka campus, has formally sought clarification from the IIM-C administration on their standard operating procedures (SOPs) for campus entry and visitor management. Police are probing whether these protocols were violated on the evening of the alleged incident.