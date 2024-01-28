Six killed in car-lorry collision in Tamil Nadu

Live
Six persons were killed when a car, in which they were traveling, collided head on with a cement-laden truck in Kadayanallur near Tenkasi early Sunday.
Chennai: Six persons were killed when a car, in which they were traveling, collided head on with a cement-laden truck in Kadayanallur near Tenkasi early Sunday.
While five died on the spot , the sixth car occupant died on the way to the hospital.
The passengers in the car had gone to the famed Kuttalam waterfalls for a bath and were returning to their native place, Puliyangudi when the accident took place between Singilipatti and Punnaiyapuram areas on Thirumangalam - Kollam highway road at Kadayanallur.
The Chokkampatti police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident.
The bodies of the deceased were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.
