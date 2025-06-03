Six Residents Trapped In Faulty Elevator For Half Hour At Greater Noida Housing Complex

Six individuals, including one woman, experienced a frightening ordeal when they became trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator at a residential complex in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, for approximately thirty minutes on Wednesday evening. The incident has prompted residents to file a formal complaint with local authorities, demanding accountability from the building's management.

The emergency occurred at Aastha Green Society's clubhouse facility when the group was descending from the fourth floor around 10:30 PM. Their elevator suddenly stopped functioning on the third floor, leaving the occupants stranded with non-operational doors. The situation became more alarming when they discovered that the emergency alarm system inside the elevator had also failed, preventing them from immediately alerting building staff or security personnel.

Unable to use the built-in safety features, the trapped residents resorted to calling friends and family members using their mobile phones. These contacts subsequently notified the society's maintenance team, who eventually arrived to manually open the elevator doors and free the occupants. During their ordeal, the trapped individuals recorded video footage of their experience, which later circulated widely on social media platforms.

In their official complaint filed at Bisrakh police station, the residents highlighted several concerning safety violations. They noted the absence of a trained elevator operator during the incident and criticized the lack of proper maintenance despite residents paying substantial monthly fees. The complainants specifically alleged that elevators in the building receive inadequate servicing, creating dangerous conditions for residents.

The incident has sparked broader concerns about building safety standards and maintenance practices in Greater Noida's residential developments. Residents are now calling for immediate police intervention and legal action against both the property developer and the maintenance company responsible for elevator upkeep. This case underscores the critical importance of regular safety inspections and proper maintenance protocols in high-rise residential buildings.