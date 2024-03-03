Live
- Telangana: Schools to run half-day from March 15 amid arrival of summer
- 'Tempo of Green's innings stood out for me', says Cummins on all-rounder’s match-winning 174
- Avalanche damage shops in Himachal
- Himachal to introduce e-governance services in all 60 urban local bodies
- Kerala govt suspends College Dean in student death case
- BJP's Pawan Singh not to contest from Asansol, opts out
- IWD 2024: Top 5 Indian Women on International Podium
- Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan Prime Minister
- Demand for key minerals to soar with growth of EVs
- Punjab sees 15.69pc increase in GST: Minister
Just In
Six-year-old girl raped by teenager in UP village
Highlights
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old teenager in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, said officials here.
Bahraich: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old teenager in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, said officials here.
The victim has been admitted to a hospital with injuries to her private parts.
The incident occurred on Saturday night when the girl, accompanied by her 12-year-old sister, had gone out of the house for some work.
According to Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, the accused youth intercepted the girls and took the younger girl to a secluded area where he committed the crime.
The elder sister immediately ran home and alerted their family members. Upon reaching the scene, the family members found the victim. The police promptly arrested the accused within a few hours.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS