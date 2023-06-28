Smiriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi for his alleged links with George Soros

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday raised several questions regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged meetings and associations during his trip to the United States.

"The leaders of BJP and our workers have received information that an FIR has been lodged against a BJP leader for taking a stand regarding Rahul Gandhi's US visit. There are unanswered questions. Did he meet Sunita Vishwanath? We all know about (American businessman) George Soros' intention to destabilise the democratically elected government in India," Irani said. She was referring to the FIR lodged against BJP IT Cell national Convenor Amit Malviya in Karnataka.

She further expressed concern about Rahul Gandhi's interactions with individuals and organisations funded by George Soros, such as the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation, who accompanied him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

Irani said that there was a distressing link between Rahul Gandhi and the Islamic Circle of North America, mentioning Tazeem Ansari, who was involved in the registration process for NRI interactions with Rahul Gandhi in New York and had an organisational connection with Jamaat-e-Islami.

"I draw your attention to 116 Congress Resolution 160 in the House of Representatives in February 2019. This resolution expresses concern regarding the threat posed to democracy by theocratic groups operating in South Asia, and a part of the resolution speaks about the affiliation between the Islamic Circle in North America and Jamaat-e-Islami. The Congress has neither refuted a meeting between Gandhi and an individual funded and financially supported by Soros, nor has the Congress party rejected the role of a certain Mr. Tazim Ansari, who has links with organisations. It is expected that the Congress party, given its draconian past, will leverage any available instruments to stifle those who voice an opinion against Gandhi," she said.