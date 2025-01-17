Snake Found in Toddy Bottle: Woman Questions Excise Officials and Shop Owner

Customers at a toddy shop in Lattupally village, Bijinepally mandal, got a big shock on Thursday night when they found a snake in one of the toddy bottles. One customer had already drunk some of the toddy when he noticed a small snake floating in the bottle. He quickly spit it out, and other customers got worried. They argued with the shop owner, and in their anger, they broke the furniture and bottles.

The snake was about six to eight inches long, and the customers thought it was venomous. People around forced the customer who drank from the bottle to vomit. The shop owner offered fresh bottles of toddy, but the customers were too angry to calm down and ended up damaging the shop.

A woman shared a video online, asking excise officials why they didn’t do their job properly. She said she rushed to the toddy shop when she heard about the snake and was worried because her son had drunk from the same bottle. The villagers all agreed it was a snake, but the shop owner said it was just some grass. The woman thought the shop owner should have informed the excise department right away and stopped selling the toddy. She asked who would be responsible if someone got sick or died after drinking it.