SOA president releases ‘Decoding Karma--From Birth to Rebirth’

Bhubaneswar: “Whoam I? Where have I come from? What happens to me after death?”

“These may be highly philosophical questions but the responses to these self-inquiry might transform you,” says Kanhu Charan Patra, a former Professor at National Institute of Technology, Rourkela.

Prof Patra has endeavoured to provide answers to these questions in his book ‘Decoding Karma—From Birth to Rebirth’ which was released by Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of Siksha ‘O’

Anusandhan Deemed to be University here on Tuesday.

Though ‘Karma’ and ‘Mokhya’ are the focus of the book, it also attempts to explore a wide array of allied topics to enhance its depth. The book, structured into four sections, focuses on the issue on the purpose of life and what actions a person should take, Prof Patra said.

Prof Damodar Acharya, Chairman of SOA’s International Advisory Board; Prof Ashok Mahapatra, SOA’s Principal Advisor (Health Sciences); Prof P K Patra, Pro Vice Chancellor, SOA; Prof P K Parhi,

Professor in Civil Engineering, ITER; Dr Subhendu Patnayak, former Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium; Ashok Basa, Past President, Institution of Engineers and Panchanan Rout, Editor of the book, were present at the book release event.