Some people trying to spread venom in society in name of caste: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked Opposition for spreading venom in society in the name of caste and asked people to thwart such conspiracies with a view to strengthening the shared culture and heritage of villages. Inaugurating the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said his government has been focusing on rural development since 2014 and villages will play a key role in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In an oblique reference to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, Modi said some people are trying to spread venom in society in the name of caste and weaken the social fabric. "We have to thwart these conspiracies, and preserve and strengthen the common heritage of our villages," he stressed.

Opposition leaders including Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have been continuously demanding caste census. Modi said that since 2014, he has been constantly in the service of rural India.

"Ensuring a dignified life for the people of rural India is the priority of my government," the Prime Minister said and added that the vision of the government is to ensure an empowered rural India, provide ample opportunities for villagers, reduce migration and ensure ease of life to the people of villages.

Talking about the schemes to provide basic amenities in villages, Modi said toilets have been made as part of Swachh Bharat Mission, and crores of people in rural India have been given pucca houses as part of PM Awaas Yojana.

He said safe and clean drinking water is also being provided through Jal Jeevan Mission. "Today, healthcare facilities are being provided in more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to the people," said the Prime Minister.