Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka cast their votes for Delhi Assembly elections

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday cast their votes at Nirman Bhawan for the Delhi Assembly elections. They were accompanied by Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit.

Voting, which began early in the morning, will continue until 6 p.m. With nearly 3,000 polling booths marked as sensitive, authorities have heightened security with the deployment of 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards.

Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have been put in place to ensure law and order.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also cast his vote and urged Delhiites to vote for the city's progress.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Ajay Maken, and Devender Yadav, also exercised their franchise and encouraged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.

They claimed that Delhiites are "missing Sheila Dikshit's tenure" and expressed confidence in the Congress' chances of winning the elections.

Emphasising the significance of voting, they called upon Delhiites to make their voices heard through the ballot.

As polling continues across all 70 Assembly constituencies, the leaders reiterated the importance of electing a government that prioritises development, governance, and the welfare of the people.

The elections will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains its dominance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback, or the Congress re-emerges as a strong contender. The results will be declared on February 8.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP secured a landslide victory with 62 out of 70 seats, the BJP won eight, while the Congress failed to secure a single seat for the second consecutive time.

As polling progresses, voter turnout and electoral trends remain the key focus.