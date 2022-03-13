Soon Auto companies will be Manufacturing Flex Fuel Vehicles : Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, on Saturday stated top official of automobile companies have promised him that, they would begin manufacturing vehicles of Flex fuel variants in a span of 6 months. Gadkari further added that, the govt is working on a plan to shift public transport to 100% clean energy sources.



The road transport and highways minister stated companies such as TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have already began producing flex-fuel engines for their 2 and 3 wheelers. He stated farmers are making bio-ethanol from rice, corn and sugarcane juice.

As per the Gadkari, very soon numerous vehicles in India would run on 100 % ethanol. Previous year, in the month of December, the govt has issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in Vehicles.

Gadkari added that, govt is working to encourage the use of green hydrogen and other alternative fuels. Presently, we are using maximum petrol and diesel and international scenario is not good.

We are facing crucial problems as there is war going between Russia and Ukraine, this one is really big challenge. Hence, the only option Gadkari noted is, alternative fuels such as bio-ethanol and LNG, these are import substitutes, these are cost effective and also are pollution free.

The minister also pointed out, that presently India imports crude oil worth Rs.8 lakh crore and it can go up to Rs.25 lakh crore in the coming 5 years.