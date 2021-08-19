Speculation on judges appointment stumps CJI NV Ramana

New Delhi: The process of appointment of judges is "sacrosanct" and the media must recognise its sanctity, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said on Wednesday while expressing anguish and terming "very unfortunate" certain speculative news reports about the Collegium meeting.

Stating he is "extremely upset" about the reports in the media regarding appointment of judges' in the Supreme Court, the CJI observed that career progression of bright talents has been marred earlier by "irresponsible reporting". He said he expects all the stakeholders to uphold the integrity and dignity of this institution.

The CJI, while heading a ceremonial bench to bid farewell to Justice Navin Sinha who is retiring on Wednesday, said today's reflections in some sections of the media pending the process even before formalising the resolution is counter-productive. "On this occasion I want to take the liberty to express my concern about certain speculations and reports in the media. You are all aware we need to appoint judges to this court. The process is ongoing. Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken. The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. My media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process," CJI Ramana said.



As an institution, the apex court holds the freedom of media and the rights of individuals in high esteem, he said.

"There were instances of deserving career progression of bright talents getting marred because of such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am extremely upset about it," he said. The CJI also lauded the "tremendous amount of maturity and responsibility" displayed by majority of senior journalists and media houses in showing restraint and not speculating on such a serious matter. "Such professional journalists and ethical media are the real strength of the Supreme Court in particular and democracy in general. You are part of our system. I expect all the stakeholders to uphold the integrity and dignity of this institution," he said, adding, "I am sure brother Sinha will forgive for deviating a bit on this solemn occasion. He will understand my anguish."

The head of the judiciary was referring to media reports which said the Collegium, headed by the CJI, is understood to have recommended nine names for appointment as judges in the top court. The CJI said Justice Sinha, who was elevated as an apex court judge on February 17, 2017, is known by the bar and bench for his straight-forward and candid approach and he will always be remembered as a fair judge, "one who talks less but is very insightful".