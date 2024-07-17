Live
- Himachal CM calls on Amit Shah, seeks Rs 9,042 crore aid for natural disasters
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by CBI
- SIIMA 2024 nominations unveiled, celebrating south Indian cinema excellence
- ‘Kill’ movie review: A relentless action spectacle
- Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 3.6 million visitors in first six months of 2024
- Women's Asia Cup: Having an off day has to be rare, says Anjum Chopra on India's inconsistent fielding
- Monsoons may trigger brain infections in Indians living in coastal areas, rice belts
- Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure
- Bengaluru to host second edition of Trinity Golf Champions League
- Abbu Sai Prakash Reddy and Yesheswini were crowned as Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024
Just In
Speeding van knocks down women devotees in Tamil Nadu
Five devotees, including four women, on 'padayatra' were fatally knocked down by a speeding van along the Thanjavur-Tiruchirappalli national highway in the district early on Wednesday.
Thanjavur (TN): Five devotees, including four women, on 'padayatra' were fatally knocked down by a speeding van along the Thanjavur-Tiruchirappalli national highway in the district early on Wednesday.
According to police, the victims hailing from Pudukottai district were proceeding to Samayapuram Mariamman temple when the accident took place. The van heading to Tiruchirappalli mowed them down at Valambakudi village, 30 km from here, early this morning. One woman who sustained injuries has been admitted to Thanjavur government medical college hospital.
A case was registered and investigation is on, they said. Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the families of the victims. In a statement, he also announced Rs one lakh to the woman undergoing treatment.