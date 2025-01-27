Spell-binding stunts by 'Daredevils'

New Delhi: The Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Corps of Signals of the Army, also known as the 'Daredevils' showcased their skills at the 76th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday. The specially trained and daring riders who are renowned for their exceptional skills and indomitable courage showcased their prowess and also set up two world records. Captain Ashish Rana, presenting a smart and crisp salute, led the Corps of Signals Daredevils team in the parade. Captain Dimple Singh Bhati was leading the fighter formation and setting a world record. She also set a world record by becoming the First Woman Officer of the Indian Army to present a salute to the President on a 12-foot ladder mounted on a moving motorcycle.

Captain Bhati represented a sharp and graceful salute to the President and embodied the courage, precision and excellence of the Corps.

The Three Peak Devil Formation showcased the pride of the Corps of Signals and their hallmark of swift and secure communication in their breathtaking performance. The formation was led by NK Jaykumar, NK SP Mangu and Sigmn Sanket who set a world record of the longest assisted headstand on the Kartavaya Path for the first time.

Followed by this was the Shatrujeet formation which took the center stage. Naik Sumit Kumar Yadav and seven other Dare Devils performed an awe-inspiring display. The Mercury Peak performed soon after this where Havildar Pramod Patil, Havildar Sangram Keshari Jena and 12 other Dare Devils performed an awe-inspiring act representing the speed and efficiency which defines the Corps of Signals.

Next performance was by the Info Warriors which symbolized the new age of the technical warriors and pride of the Corps of Signals.

The act was performed by Havildar Gamit Paresh, Naik Sunil Kumar and 14 other Dare Devils which represented the Army's mastery of modern technology and it's pivotal role in ensuring secure and seamless communication on and off the battlefield.

Next performance was the Lotus formation, which was led by CHM Durgesh Kumar, CQHM Sujit Mondal and 20 other Dare Devils.

The display recreated the country's national flower which symbolizes purity, resilience and enlightenment.

The last performance was by the Human Pyramid which pushed all boundaries of the human endurance and mechanical precision.

Naib Subedar Anil Kumar and a team of eight Dare Devils delivered a spectacular feat a 33-man Human Pyramid balanced on nine motorcycles.

The Daredevils have earned international recognition for their daring performances and now hold 33 world records, including entries in the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Limca Book of Records.