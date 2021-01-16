Stage set for shot: PM Narendra Modi to roll out world's largest immunisation drive today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the world's largest immunization exercise on Saturday via videoconferencing, even as adequate doses of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' and Serum Institute's 'Covishield' vaccines have been delivered across the country to all States and Union Territories. Over 3,000 session sites across the country, will be virtually connected during the launch. A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch.

Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the PMO said.

Nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will receive the jab during the first phase of Covid-19 inoculation drive. The list includes health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces.

The vaccination programme will use CO-WIN, an online digital platform that will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccine.

"A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software," the Health Ministry said.

As India prepares for the vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has laid down list of precautions and contraindications for the inoculation, along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

The rulebook contains information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold-chain storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs (adverse event following immunisation).

In a letter to all States and Union Territories, the Health Ministry underlined that the coronavirus vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above under the emergency use authorisation. Besides, interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccines is not permitted, the ministry said. "Second dose should also be of the same Covid-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose," the letter written by Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry cautioned about mild side-effects following vaccination for both the vaccines. In case of Covishield, some mild adverse effects may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia and nausea.

Some mild adverse effects in case of Covaxin include injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough and injection site swelling. Paracetamol may be used to provide symptomatic relief from post vaccination adverse reactions, the letter added.

If required, Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days. "Pregnant and lactating women have not been a part of any Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating women should not receive Covid-19 vaccine at this time," the letter stated.

The vaccine should be administered with caution in persons with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder (like clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder, it said.

"Following conditions are not contraindicated for Covid-19 vaccines -- persons with past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection and or RT-PCR positive illness, history of chronic diseases and morbidities and immuno-deficiency, HIV, patients on immune suppression due to any condition," the letter stated.

The Union Health Ministry has asked programme managers to ensure that the information about precautions and contraindications for Covid-19 vaccination should be disseminated to across all levels and through them to cold-chain handlers and vaccinators for ready reference.

The ministry cautioned against administration of the vaccine in persons with a history of anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.

As per the Health Ministry's letter, in case of persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, coronavirus infected patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma and acutely unwell and hospitalised patients due to any illness, the Covid-19 vaccination is to be deferred for four to eight weeks after recovery.

Earlier this week, the Centre finalised purchase orders for 1.65 crore Covid-19 vaccines – 1.10 crore Covishield doses and 55 lakh Covaxin doses. The purchase order set off one of the most crucial steps ahead of the first phase of vaccination -- that of transporting the vaccines across the length and breadth of the country.