Stalin questions PM Modi over past promises

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to fulfil his promises.

In a statement, he contended that the promises PM Modi had made ten years ago were not fulfilled even now.

Stalin, who interviewed aspirants seeking DMK tickets for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, also claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc had succeeded in sowing the idea that the BJP should be defeated at any cost in the mind of the people.

"The leaders of the alliance are holding talks in various states to ensure that the anti-BJP votes are not split."

Stalin said that in Tamil Nadu, the alliance led by the DMK had completed seat-sharing with its alliance partners including the Congress, the CPI-M, the CPI, the VCK, the MDMK, the IUML, and the KNMDK (the last which would be contesting on the DMK symbol) and that his party would contest 21 of the state's 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

He also said that MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan had joined the DMK alliance and would campaign for its candidates. Kamal Haasan will be allotted a Rajya Sabha seat in 2025, he added.

The DMK chief, in a diplomatic manner, noted that it was not his DMK that was giving seats to alliance partners, but all the parties in the alliance sat together and took decisions unanimously on seat-sharing.

"We are united by the single-minded pursuit of defeating the BJP and the same sentiments would pave the way for victory in 39 seats," he said.

Stalin called upon the DMK cadres to work for the alliance's victory in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He also said that it was necessary to usher in a political change and formation of a government at the Centre that would respect the state governments.

The DMK leader also said that the INDIA bloc would highlight the achievements of the ‘Dravidian Model’ government in Tamil Nadu in three years.