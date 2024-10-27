Stampede At Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus Injures Nine Amid Diwali Rush

At least nine people sustained injuries following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 5:56 a.m. on platform 1, just before the scheduled departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. The injured were promptly taken to Bhabha Hospital, where they are currently under medical care.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the stampede was triggered by a surge in travelers due to the festive rush ahead of Diwali. While seven of the injured are reported to be in stable condition, two individuals have suffered critical injuries.

The injured individuals have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19), and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18).

Train No. 22921, bound for Gorakhpur, arrived on platform 1, drawing a large number of passengers eager to board. Footage from the scene reveals the aftermath, with bloodstains on the platform floor as Railway Police and fellow travelers assisted the injured onto stretchers. A video captured a Railway official carrying an injured passenger over his shoulder, while other visuals showed passengers with torn clothing and bloodied apparel awaiting assistance.