Starlink Satellite Internet Launch in India: Unlimited Data Plans from ₹3,000
Elon Musk’s Starlink to soon offer satellite internet services in India with unlimited data plans starting at ₹3,000. Customers pay a one-time ₹33,000 setup fee. Starlink awaits key approvals and plans to build ground infrastructure for nationwide coverage.
It is known that Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, will soon offer satellite internet services domestically in India. Just last week, the telecom department granted necessary permissions for this. Obtaining a crucial license from the Indian Ministry of Telecommunications is a significant step forward for the company’s plans to start commercial operations in the country.
Recently, it has been reported that Starlink will provide unlimited data plans starting at ₹3,000. However, customers will need to pay a one-time fee of ₹33,000 for the company’s setup device, which is the data receiver.
Before launching commercial services, the company must obtain approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). Additionally, Starlink needs to secure spectrum allocation and establish ground infrastructure to start domestic operations. Currently, no telecom service provider in India has both spectrum allocation and the required ground infrastructure.
Starlink Kit
According to reports, the Starlink setup kit includes four main devices - dish, a Wi-Fi router, a power supply cable, and a mounting tripod. The Starlink dish will be installed on the rooftop of the house and it looks similar to a DTH dish. The signals from space are received by this dish and passed on to the Wi-Fi router. From there, Wi-Fi internet is provided to devices like phones, laptops, tablets, and more.