Support from Hindu outfits boosts DK Shivakumar’s Cauvery Aarti project

Mandya: The government’s ambitious Cauvery Aarti and KRS Amusement Park project, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, continues to face stiff resistance from farmer groups, progressive activists, and sections of the opposition. However, in a significant turn of events, prominent leaders of Hindu organizations have now thrown their weight behind the initiative.

While protests erupted recently after the government began groundwork on the Cauvery riverfront development, the latest endorsement from Hindu leaders has shifted the narrative, offering political backing to Shivakumar’s dream project.

Speaking to the media, Manjunath, State Vice-President of a federation of pro-Hindu groups, lauded DK Shivakumar and Minister Cheluvarayaswamy for conceptualizing the Cauvery Aarti. “We stand by the Congress government on this issue. We want a unique and culturally significant Cauvery Aarti, different from the Ganga Aarti,” he said.

Interestingly, the same Hindu groups have warned the government against abandoning the project due to pressure from farmer unions and progressive activists. “If the government backs down due to protests by fake, self-serving activists, we will launch a counter-movement,” Manjunath cautioned.

Despite opposition from leaders like HD Kumaraswamy—who publicly criticized the proposed Rs100 crore expenditure for the project—the Hindu leaders argue that the initiative promotes cultural heritage, boosts tourism, generates employment, and uplifts the local economy.

“Even if the cost exceeds Rs200 crore, the Cauvery Aarti must be executed. This is a symbol of our tradition and pride,” Manjunath insisted, urging the government to ignore opposition and proceed with the plan.