Supreme Court asks Maharashtra Speaker not to decide on disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the new Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, not to decide on the disqualification proceedings initiated against Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, until the court hears the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Uddhav Thackeray camp, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. Sibal said the disqualification plea is listed on Tuesday before the Speaker, and it should not be decided till the top court decides the matter.

The Chief Justice told Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra Governor, "Please inform the Assembly Speaker not to take any decision ...Let us see, we'll hear the matter."

Sibal pressed for an urgent hearing in the matter. The Chief Justice said the listing of the matter will take some time, as a bench needs to be finalised. "But inform the Speaker what we said," added Justice Ramana. Nearly four petitions are pending before the apex court in connection with the political developments in Maharashtra.

Two petitions have been filed by Shinde faction MLAs against the disqualification proceedings initiated by the then Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on the disqualification petitions filed by Sunil Prabhu. The third plea is filed by Prabhu against the summoning of the Assembly by the Governor for the floor test. Another plea was filed by Prabhu challenging the newly appointed Speaker removing Ajay Chaudhary and himself from the posts of leader as well as chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.

In June, the top court allowed the Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file their written response by July 12 to the disqualification notice sent by the Deputy Speaker.