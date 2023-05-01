Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Supreme Court declines stay on anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Tughlaqabad
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the demolition drive against encroachments in south Delhi's Tughlaqabad area.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the demolition drive against encroachments in south Delhi's Tughlaqabad area.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M.M. Sundresh issued notices to the Centre, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Development Authority on the petition filed by some residents affected by the demolition drive to remove encroachments.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the residents, stressed that this is a human problem and an order has been passed to clear the areas around the Tughlaqabad Fort. He said an alternative rehabilitation has been offered for the residents by the Delhi government.
The top court said it will take up the case as the first item on Tuesday. Gonsalves said nearly 1,000 houses have already gone now and more will go, and urged the court to restore the status quo.
The top court declined to grant any stay in connection with the demolition drive and issued notice to the central government and others.
Earlier in the day, Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. The Chief Justice allowed Gonsalves to mention the matter before Justice Khanna.