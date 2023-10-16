Live
Supreme Court issues notice to RS Secretariat on Raghav Chadha's plea against suspension from House
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.
A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued the notice to the Upper House secretariat and called for its response by October 30.
Looking at the significance of the legal issues involved, the bench also sought assistance of Attorney General R. Venkataramani in the matter.
During the hearing, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Chadha, said that the matter involves an issue of "national importance" and Rajya Sabha Chairman cannot order suspension of a member of the House pending inquiry, particularly, when a committee on privileges is already seized of the investigation.
He added in the past, names of members -- who were not found to be the signatory -- were plainly dropped from the list of proposed select committee.
Last week, Chadha had moved the Supreme Court after he was suspended in August on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name in a select committee.
The AAP leader has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill.
Chadha has been suspended until the committee of privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.
The motion of suspension was moved by BJP MP Piyush Goyal who termed Chadha's action "unethical".