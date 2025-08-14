Live
- 16 Seema Praharis Awarded Gallantry Medals for Bravery in Ops Sindoor
- Temper rhetoric, any misadventure will have painful consequences: India warns Pakistan
- Devastating Kishtwar Cloudburst Claims 37 Lives, Injures Over 100 Pilgrims On Machail Mata Yatra Route
- Operation Sindoor a landmark in India’s defence history: President Murmu
- Assam Launches Online Portal for Gun Licenses in Vulnerable Areas
- ECI issues notice to LJP(RV) MP Veena Devi, husband over double voter ID allegations
- Why Niacinamide Face Serum Is the Most Searched Skincare Product in 2025
- All set for August 15 Independence Day celebrations
- MLA inspects flood situation
- Hyderabad’s DEC Infra gets Central government housing contract worth Rs 2,000 crore in New Delhi
Supreme Court Orders Bihar Voter List Update to Help Voters Check Names Online
The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to publish the names of 65 lakh people removed from Bihar’s voter list online. Voters can easily check their names and restore them using Aadhaar if wrongly removed.
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to put the names of 65 lakh people removed from Bihar’s voter list on its website by Tuesday. This list will also explain why each name was removed. Everyone should be able to easily check their name online to make sure they can vote.
If someone’s name was removed by mistake, they can ask to get it back by showing their Aadhaar card. This is important because many people worried that Aadhaar was not being accepted as proof to fix mistakes.
Out of the 65 lakh people removed, 22 lakh are said to have died. The court wants this information to be available at local polling places so voters can check their status without depending on political groups.
The court said voters should be able to search the list using their voter ID number, called the EPIC number. This way, first-time voters can be sure their names are on the list and they can vote in the election. The court will look at the case again on August 2.