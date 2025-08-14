Supreme Court Orders Bihar Voter List Update to Help Voters Check Names Online

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to put the names of 65 lakh people removed from Bihar’s voter list on its website by Tuesday. This list will also explain why each name was removed. Everyone should be able to easily check their name online to make sure they can vote.

If someone’s name was removed by mistake, they can ask to get it back by showing their Aadhaar card. This is important because many people worried that Aadhaar was not being accepted as proof to fix mistakes.

Out of the 65 lakh people removed, 22 lakh are said to have died. The court wants this information to be available at local polling places so voters can check their status without depending on political groups.

The court said voters should be able to search the list using their voter ID number, called the EPIC number. This way, first-time voters can be sure their names are on the list and they can vote in the election. The court will look at the case again on August 2.