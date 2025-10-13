Live
- Surprising Ways Lemon Peels Can Transform Your Home and Health
- Apple Developing Next-Gen AirPods Pro with H3 Chip and IR Camera for Enhanced Vision Pro Integration
- Attack on CJI Gavai: Judiciary under threat, experts warn
- Rs 30.3L disbursed to 42 beneficiaries via CMRF
- Reese Witherspoon champions mentorship, welcomes next generation of actresses
- Ishita Dutta opens up about postpartum hair loss, shares personal struggle
- Built to inspire: Coforge’s Public Library is redefining public spaces for the joy of learning
- Simple ways for students to keep their brains sharp and focused
- YSRCP pushing medical students’ future into darkness
- Delhi University launches international tourism training program
Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation Into Karur Stampede, Citing Need For Fair Probe
Highlights
- The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, which claimed 40 lives during actor-politician Vijay’s rally.
- A committee led by former SC judge Ajay Rastogi will oversee the inquiry to ensure fairness and transparency.
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an inquiry into the tragic Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, where at least 40 people died during a rally organized by actor and politician Vijay on September 27.
A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria stated that the incident, which deeply disturbed the nation’s conscience, required a fair and unbiased investigation. The court appointed a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the probe.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay’s political outfit, had moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court’s directive for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. During Friday’s hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the High Court’s decision, noting procedural inconsistencies regarding the case’s transfer between benches.
Justice Maheshwari remarked that a single bench should not have proceeded while a division bench was already examining the issue. The Tamil Nadu government, defending the SIT, stated that its members were chosen for their integrity and independence, asserting there was no reason to doubt the team’s impartiality.
The stampede occurred when a crowd of nearly 25,000 people gathered at a rally meant for 10,000 attendees, leading to chaos and a tragic loss of life. Authorities found that the organizers failed to meet safety and logistical conditions, including providing adequate drinking water and crowd control measures.
An FIR was filed against TVK leaders Madhiazhagan, Bussy Anand, and CTR Nirmal Kumar under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide and endangering lives.
The Supreme Court’s order aims to ensure accountability and justice for the victims through an independent, transparent investigation.
Next Story