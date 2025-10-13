Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation Into Karur Stampede, Citing Need For Fair Probe

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an inquiry into the tragic Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, where at least 40 people died during a rally organized by actor and politician Vijay on September 27.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria stated that the incident, which deeply disturbed the nation’s conscience, required a fair and unbiased investigation. The court appointed a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the probe.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay’s political outfit, had moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court’s directive for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. During Friday’s hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the High Court’s decision, noting procedural inconsistencies regarding the case’s transfer between benches.

Justice Maheshwari remarked that a single bench should not have proceeded while a division bench was already examining the issue. The Tamil Nadu government, defending the SIT, stated that its members were chosen for their integrity and independence, asserting there was no reason to doubt the team’s impartiality.

The stampede occurred when a crowd of nearly 25,000 people gathered at a rally meant for 10,000 attendees, leading to chaos and a tragic loss of life. Authorities found that the organizers failed to meet safety and logistical conditions, including providing adequate drinking water and crowd control measures.

An FIR was filed against TVK leaders Madhiazhagan, Bussy Anand, and CTR Nirmal Kumar under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide and endangering lives.

The Supreme Court’s order aims to ensure accountability and justice for the victims through an independent, transparent investigation.