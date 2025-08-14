Supreme Court Reserves Decision On Delhi Stray Dog Removal Order Amid Widespread Opposition

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on petitions challenging the controversial August 11 order that mandated the complete removal of stray dogs from Delhi and the National Capital Region. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria heard arguments on Thursday following widespread public outcry against the directive.

The original order, issued by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, instructed authorities to capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters, beginning with 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks. The court explicitly stated that no captured animals should be returned to the streets under any circumstances, despite provisions for sterilization, deworming, and immunization as per Animal Birth Control Rules 2023.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal strongly opposed the implementation, arguing that forcing all dogs into shelters would result in inhumane conditions, potential culling, and public health hazards. He emphasized that the situation was extremely serious and called for an immediate stay on the August 11 directive. Advocate Abhishek Singhvi supported this position, contending that the order exceeded legal boundaries and violated established Animal Birth Control regulations.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the order by presenting alarming statistics, revealing that India reports over 3.7 million dog bite incidents annually. He stressed public safety concerns, particularly highlighting that children cannot safely play outdoors due to the stray dog menace. Mehta clarified that the government harbors no animosity toward animals but must prioritize public welfare.

The controversy has sparked significant political and social debate. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the order as cruel and shortsighted, advocating for humane alternatives like sterilization, vaccination, and community-based care. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with BJP leaders Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi, also expressed concerns about the directive.

Animal rights organizations, including PETA India, condemned the order as impractical and illegal. The organization, along with numerous activists, organized protests near India Gate, resulting in several detentions. A candlelight march was held in Rohini to demonstrate against the removal order.

Following the directive, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has already begun implementation by capturing over 100 stray dogs and converting 20 Animal Birth Control centers into temporary shelters. The MCD has identified an 85-acre site in Ghoga Dairy for large-scale shelter facilities and is actively searching for additional land. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced that the relocation process would prioritize aggressive and rabies-infected dogs before expanding to others.

Critics argue that blanket removal strategies have historically proven ineffective, as evidenced by senior advocate statements that removing 300,000 animals from Delhi would only result in an equal number returning within a week. They advocate for scientifically-backed approaches focusing on sterilization, vaccination, and community involvement as more sustainable solutions.

The case has highlighted the complex balance between public safety and animal welfare, with the Supreme Court now deliberating on whether to maintain its original directive or consider alternative approaches that address both human and animal concerns in the capital region.