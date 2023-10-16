Supreme Court to deliver its verdict on the issue of same-sex marriage on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Tuesday on pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Constitution Bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud will pronounce the judgment on Tuesday.

In May this year, the Constitution Bench, also comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, S.R. Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha, reseved its judgment after hearing arguments on both sides.

During hearing, the Centre had submitted before the apex court that the court's hintining at a possibility of declaration being made something less than marriage but something more than the present status may not be the correct course of action.

Further, the Union government agreed to set up a committee to be headed by the Cabinet Secretary to examine the administrative steps it could take to address some of the concerns in connection with basic social benefits for same-sex couples.

The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give same-sex couples basic social benefits, like joint bank accounts or nominating a partner in insurance policies, even without legal recognition of their marital status.Governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam have opposed the legal sanction for same-sex marriages while Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Sikkim have said the issue needed a "very intense and expansive debate" and they cannot submit their responses immediately.