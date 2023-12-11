Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 'disturbing': CPI(M)

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday said the Supreme Court's verdict dismissing challenges to the abrogation of Article 370 and dissolution of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is "disturbing" and has "serious consequences" for the federal structure of the Constitution. The top court unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and directed restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and set a September 30, 2024 deadline for holding assembly elections there.

In a statement, the Polit Bureau of CPI(M) said, "The verdict says that J&K does not retain any element of sovereignty after the Instrument of Accession was signed and hence rules that the Constitution of J&K is redundant. But, was not signing of the Instrument of Accession conditional to retaining a special status contained in now abrogated Article 370?" "The verdict declares that J&K is like any other state in the Indian Union, thereby depriving it of even the special features granted to the north-eastern states and some others under various clauses of Article 371," it said.

The CPI(M) also said the verdict has evaded going into the merits of downgrading the state of J&K into two Union territories, stating that the solicitor general has promised the return of statehood. "At the same time, the creation of a separate Ladakh Union Territory is upheld as valid. So, the restoration is not for the original state of J&K, but only a part of it and even that remains an assurance on paper," the statement said. The CPI(M) also said the Supreme Court directs the Election Commission of India to hold polls in J&K at the earliest, not later than September 30, 2024, thus, giving the Central government a "long rope" to retain control over J&K.

"When a state is under President's rule and its statehood is dissolved, in the absence of an elected Legislative Assembly can the concurrence of the President appointed Governor be taken as the substitute? Again, this has serious consequences for all other states where President's rule can be imposed and its boundaries altered or statehood dissolved," the CPI(M) said. It also said that the proviso under Article 3 of the Constitution states that the President shall refer the Bill for reorganization of any state to the legislature of the concerned state to elicit its opinion.

"This verdict opens the Pandora's box permitting the Central Government to unilaterally initiate the formation of new states, alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states. This may well lead to serious undermining of federalism and the rights of the elected state legislatures," the party said. It said while a detailed response to this five-bench verdict, with the main judgement and two concurring judgements, can only be made after a thorough study, it is clear that this verdict has "serious implications" for the federal structure of our Constitution and is inclined to strengthen a Unitary state structure in the name of "integration and by invoking national security".