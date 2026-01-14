Survey on ‘encroachment’ over pond in Sambhal

The district administration on Tuesday initiated a detailed land survey of alleged illegal encroachments over a government pond in Sarai Tareen area of Sambhal, officials said.

The action was initiated in Wajidpur Sarai locality under Sambhal tehsil, where around 40 houses are suspected to have been built on pond land. A 25-member revenue team, along with police personnel from five police stations, has been deployed at the site, officials said. Naib Tehsildar Deepak Jurel, who is leading the exercise, said complaints were received regarding illegal occupation of pond land recorded as Gata number 332.

“The total area of the pond is around 3,320 square metres, nearly five bighas. A detailed measurement is being conducted by revenue officials, including lekhpals and kanungos,” he said. Jurel said that after completion of the survey, notices under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code would be issued to the occupants, who would be given an opportunity to present their case before the court.