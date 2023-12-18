Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Suspected ISI agent arrested from Bengal
The sleuths of the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a suspected ISI agent from Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
Kolkata : The sleuths of the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a suspected ISI agent from Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. The arrested youth has been identified as Mukta Mahato.
He has been booked under various non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per information passed on to the authorities of West Bengal police, besides Pakistan, the accused has also been identified to have been responsible for passing on crucial security related information to the respective intelligence agencies in Iran and Palestine.
Recently, the ATS sleuths arrested one person in Maharashtra for similar charges of passing on important security-related information of the country to Pakistan. During investigation, Mahato's name had surfaced.
The sleuths had reportedly traced a number of bank accounts in the name of Mahato where transactions of a few crores of rupees were noted. All those bank accounts have been frozen.
The sleuths have come to know that Mahato used to frequent Mumbai quite often and interacted with his handlers in other countries.
The sleuths of the ATS of the Mumbai Police had presented Mahato at the district court at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon only and he will be taken to Mumbai on transit remand.