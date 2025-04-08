Swami Ramdev’s 31st Sanyas Day concludes

Haridwar: Swami Ramdev’s 31st Sanyas Day was celebrated with the holy Navratri Yagna, Vedic rituals and Kanya Pujan in the Yoga Bhavan auditorium located in Patanjali Wellness, Phase-II. Acharya Balkrishna garlanded Swami and conveyed his best wishes for the 31st Sanyas Day.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev that today I have been a sanyasi for 30 years and am entering the 31st year of sanyasi life. He said that a sanyasi has only one religion - to give this nation prosperity and culture along with health while discharging national religion, service religion and Yugdharma through yogadharma. That is why Patanjali Yogpeeth is continuously climbing the steps of cultural prosperity.

In the program, Acharya Balkrishna said that by taking sanyaas, Pujya Swami Maharaj worked to glorify Indian culture, tradition and values all over the world and got India’s glorious tradition recognized all over the world.

On this occasion, a procession was taken out in which Swami Ramdev , Acharya Balkrishna, Yogacharya Swami Lal of Divya Yoga Mandir Rammulakh Darbar etc. participated along with revered sanyasis.