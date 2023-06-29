Sweets exchanged by BSF, Pakistan Rangers on Jammu border on Eid

Jammu: The BSF and the Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday at various border outposts of the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere, officials said.

The BSF said the exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura, and Akhnoor border.

"BSF Jammu offered sweets to Rangers and Rangers also reciprocated the BSF gesture by offering sweets to them," the BSF said.

"The BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on border while dominating the border effectively. Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both border guarding forces."