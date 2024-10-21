  • Menu
Swetashree tops OCS results
Cuttack: Swetashree Mohapatra topped the State Civil Service Examination, 2022, the results of which were announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) here on Saturday.Of the top 10 candidates, five, including Swetashree, were women.

A total of 683 candidates have cleared the examination of which 258 were women. The Odisha Civil Services Examination is conducted in three phases – preliminary examination, main examination and personality test.

A total of 92,914 candidates, including 34,712 women aspirants, had applied for OCS-2022, out of which 40,586 candidates appeared at the preliminary examination held on October 15, 2023.

