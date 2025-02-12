Symbol of faith, devotion: Amit Shah pays tribute to Acharya Satyendra Das

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sadness on the death of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Taking this to social media X, HM Shah wrote in a post: "The demise of Acharya Satyendra Das Ji, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, is an irreparable loss for the saint community and devotees. Acharya Ji, who was a symbol of faith and devotion among Ram devotees, always dedicated his life to the service of the Lord and guidance of devotees. He played an active role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the pious soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti!"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed sorrow over the demise of the Chief priest.

He wrote in a post on X: "The news of the demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple located in Ayodhya Dham, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the entire saint community. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the virtuous soul a place in his feet and provide strength to the grief-stricken followers and well-wishers to bear this immense sorrow. Om peace!"

Acharya Satyendra Das, aged 85, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, after suffering a brain stroke. His disciple Pradeep Das confirmed the news of his demise.

Acharya Satyendra Das was the longest-serving chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, holding the position since the temple was in its temporary form. His spiritual guidance and unwavering devotion made him a revered figure not only in Ayodhya but across the country.