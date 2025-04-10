Live
- KCR Visits AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for Routine Health Checkup
- India vs India A: Team Opts for Internal Match Over Traditional County Warm-Ups
- Former BRS MLA detained on arrival from Dubai
- Kempegowda International Airport Becomes India’s First to Receive Skytrax 5-Star Rating
- India's power demand surges in March amid hot weather, high industrial growth
- Rising Property Prices in Bengaluru: A Challenge for Middle-Class Homebuyers
- India defies global office rental slump, clocks double-digit growth: Report
- Manipal Hospitals Partners with Google Cloud to Advance AI-Driven Digital Healthcare Across India
- Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025
- Congratulations pour in for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as they announce their second pregnancy
Tahawwur Rana should be hanged for heinous crimes of 26/11, says Shiv Sena leader
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday termed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana as a "major victory" for India and a long-awaited moment of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, while demanding the death penalty for the accused.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday termed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana as a "major victory" for India and a long-awaited moment of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, while demanding the death penalty for the accused.
Speaking to IANS, Shaina said, "As a Mumbaikar, I believe this is a major victory for every individual who lost someone in the 26/11 attacks. Tahawwur Rana's extradition is the result of Prime Minister Modi's consistent efforts and sustained diplomatic engagement since 2019."
Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, is being brought to India to face trial for his alleged role in the 26/11 attacks, which claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured.
"We all want him to receive the death penalty -- he should be hanged for the heinous crimes of 26/11. Of course, legal proceedings will take their course. But for India, this is a significant moment. He is not only a key mastermind of the 26/11 attacks, but this is also the first time in history that someone is being extradited from the United States to India in such a case," Shaina said.
She added that the extradition sends a strong signal to terror operatives and agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who believe they are beyond the reach of Indian law.
"Now, they are within the grasp of justice and must be punished with the severest penalty, as swiftly as possible," she asserted.
"I am sure that a historic decision will be taken in this regard by the NDA government. I thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval for making this possible," she said.
According to officials, a special chartered flight carrying Rana left the US on April 9. Upon arrival, he will be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is coordinating his extradition with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Rana, believed to have links with ISI and the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been charged under several Sections of Indian law, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, murder, forgery, and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
He is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward of Delhi's Tihar Jail upon landing and will be presented before a Delhi court soon after. The Mumbai Police, however, have yet to receive official communication about his transfer to the city.