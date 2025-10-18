Take prompt action against criminals: Guv

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday said the law enforcement agencies need to create ‘’fear’’ in the minds of criminals by taking prompt action and ensuring strict punishment against them in crimes against women, particularly rape cases.

Kambhampati said this during an interaction with journalists at Raj Bhavan here. ‘’The incidents that took place in Durgapur of West Bengal, Balasore and Gopalpur in Odisha were very unfortunate. The State governments, police and public, all together, have responsibilities to deal with such incidents,’’ Kambhampati told journalists.

He said the law enforcement agency, the police, has a major role to play by creating a ‘’fear’’ in the minds of criminals by ensuring prompt actions and stringent punishments for the culprits. Replying to a question on whether the Raj Bhavan has any plans to set up a dedicated cell for receiving complaints of sexual harassment from women students, particularly from foreign countries studying in Odisha, the Governor said, ‘’All the institutions have their own internal complaint committee to deal with such situations.

However, if any complaint is received from any student, we are open to receive it.’’

Asked on implementation of the PESA Act, 1996 (Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas) in Odisha, the Governor said, ‘’The Act was passed in 1996, but the rules are yet to be framed. I hope that rules would be made soon. The draft rules are now in circulation.’’ During the interaction, the Governor encouraged mediapersons to actively promote the welfare schemes of both the Central and State governments on their platforms, helping more people become aware of the benefits.

He highlighted key schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Atal Pension Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. ‘’Many citizens are still unaware of these schemes. If the media highlights them, it can significantly expand public awareness and help more people access these benefits,’’ he said.

During the interaction, the Governor also discussed a range of State issues with media professionals, including tribal development, education, infrastructure, rural development, migration, security of media professionals and other key matters.