Taking dip in Triveni Sangam felt like supernatural: Jyotiraditya

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on his arrival in Teerthraj Prayagraj was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, who presented him with a Kumbh Kalash. Minister Nandi emphasised that the Maha Kumbh is a vibrant festival symbolising unity and harmony, showcasing the height of faith, depth of spirituality, cultural identity, and the liveliness of rituals.

Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the divine and grand nature of the Maha Kumbh. He noted that generations have awaited such moments, highlighting the significance of the unique time when people from around the world come to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

For the 50 crore devotees who participate in the Maha Kumbh, visiting the Sangam is not only important but also a supernatural experience. He acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Adityanath, and Minister Nandi in organising this divine event, ensuring that all devotees were well taken care of. Scindia also remarked on his family’s historical connection to Prayagraj, recalling that when their ancestor, Shrimant Maharaj, liberated the region from Mughal rule, he dedicated himself to enhancing the area’s spiritual powers and temples.

Taking a dip in the confluence was an emotional moment for him, and he said he felt fortunate to experience the moment of spiritual salvation.