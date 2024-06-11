Tamang sworn in Sikkim CM for second term

Live
Highlights
Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as Chief Minister of the Himalayan state on Monday. He was...
Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as Chief Minister of the Himalayan state on Monday.
He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a function held in Paljor Stadium here. Tamang, 56, became the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.
