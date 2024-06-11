  • Menu
Tamang sworn in Sikkim CM for second term

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administers the oath of office and secrecy to Chief Minister-designate Prem Singh Tamang during the swearing-in ceremony, in Gangtok on Monday
Highlights

Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as Chief Minister of the Himalayan state on Monday.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a function held in Paljor Stadium here. Tamang, 56, became the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

X