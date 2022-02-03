TANA amasses record level membership with 70,000 registrations by the end of 2021

The membership of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has grown to a record level. The number of members, which has been around 35,000 for many years has reached a record 70,000 by the end of 2021. Already recognised as the largest Telugu community in the world, 'Tana' is further strengthened with addition of new members.



The Telangana Development Forum (TDF), the first registered Telangana community in the United States, currently has about 800 members. The new TDF committee headed by Dr Divesh Anireddy and Venkat Maram will focus on membership registration. While there are thousands of members in the North American Telugu Association (NATS), it regularly organizes various events.

Other Telangana communities in America have also been expanding over the past five and a half years. Already membership in the American Telangana Society (ATS) and the Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) has increased. When the presidents of the National Level Organisations (National Level Organisations) set up in the United States by the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will receive a grand welcome when they come to their home states.

Immigration Analyst Manda Bhim Reddy congratulates all the members of the expatriate community who are doing development and service programs in the home states with love for their homeland.